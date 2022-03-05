Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 195,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 763.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 151,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,189,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

CPE stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,705 shares of company stock worth $14,010,228 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

