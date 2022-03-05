Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,946 shares of company stock worth $45,429,668. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.99 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.