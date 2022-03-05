Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $591,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 795.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 135,893 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 168.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 426,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

VLY opened at $13.36 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

