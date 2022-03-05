Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.31. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $71.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Morphic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

