Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 6,708 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

NYSE OXM opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

