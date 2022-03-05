Splintershards (SPS) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $54.13 million and approximately $839,252.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003315 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007715 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 457,458,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

