Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.18.

Shares of TOY opened at C$44.06 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$34.15 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

