SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Stock Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter.

XNTK stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.66 and a 52-week high of $177.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.95.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

