S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in S&P Global by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $407.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.31 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.69.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

