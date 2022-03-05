South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Declares Dividend of $0.41

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $19.11 on Friday. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOUHY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on South32 from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.22) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Investec began coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

