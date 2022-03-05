Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKHHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. CLSA downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SKHHY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 45,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,006. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

