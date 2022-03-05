Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.17. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.38 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

