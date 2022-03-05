Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.17. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.38 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.97.
Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)
Featured Articles
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.