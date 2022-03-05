SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $2,104,744.60 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SEDG opened at $293.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.76. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
