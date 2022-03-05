SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $2,104,744.60 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEDG opened at $293.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.76. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

