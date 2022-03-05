Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.82 and last traded at $78.82. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.50.

SLOIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Soitec from €250.00 ($280.90) to €200.00 ($224.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.08.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

