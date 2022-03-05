SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNC. Raymond James dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

SNC opened at C$28.05 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$24.70 and a 52-week high of C$38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 295.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.15.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

