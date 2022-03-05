Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives $61.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

