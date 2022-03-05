Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.34). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.34), with a volume of 16,586 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £63.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.60.
Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Company Profile (LON:CNCT)
Featured Articles
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.