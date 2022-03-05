Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

