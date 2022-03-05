SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $3.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SDC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.13.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,454,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 122,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 168,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

