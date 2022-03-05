SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st.

ETR:S92 opened at €30.18 ($33.91) on Tuesday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €25.10 ($28.20) and a fifty-two week high of €56.20 ($63.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.76.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

