SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Cut to $17.25 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.25 to $17.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $778.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

