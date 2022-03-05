SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.41 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

