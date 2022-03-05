SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

SJW opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.48. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,526,000 after acquiring an additional 143,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

