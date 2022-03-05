SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SJW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.48.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group (Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.