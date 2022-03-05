Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €148.70 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Sixt in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €161.45 ($181.40).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €124.40 ($139.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a 52 week low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($191.35). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

