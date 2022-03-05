Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sims stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Sims has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

