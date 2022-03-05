Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 7.4%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.35 and last traded at $123.40. Approximately 5,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,029,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average of $140.76.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.