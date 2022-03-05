Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,659 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $69.40 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

