Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,302 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $19.89.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
