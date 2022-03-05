Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,302 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,156,000. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,973,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

