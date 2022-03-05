Short Interest in Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Declines By 50.0%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WARFY stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Wharf has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wharf from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

