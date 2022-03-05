Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Increases By 127.4%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.3507 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Wal-Mart de México’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

