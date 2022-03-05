Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Grows By 177.4%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VivoPower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
VivoPower International Company Profile (Get Rating)
VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VivoPower International (VVPR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.