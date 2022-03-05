Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Grows By 177.4%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VVPR opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VivoPower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVPR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

