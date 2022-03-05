Short Interest in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Grows By 56.1%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the January 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in TrueCar by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.17 on Friday. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $306.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUE. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

