Short Interest in Thrive Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:THAC) Rises By 163.0%

Thrive Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Thrive Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Thrive Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,064,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $15,382,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thrive Acquisition Corporation is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

