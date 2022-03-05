Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Rises By 52.9%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 896,200 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 237,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 98,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
About Aaron's
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
