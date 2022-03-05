Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Rises By 52.9%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 896,200 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 237,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 98,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

