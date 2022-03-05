Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Grows By 52.9%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 896,200 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,132. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $692.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 389,638 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,787,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $4,117,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

