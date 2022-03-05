Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Expands By 151.8%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,311,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSPG opened at $0.01 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About TGI Solar Power Group (Get Rating)
