Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Grows By 92.9%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

ZPTAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

