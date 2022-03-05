Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Decreases By 41.2%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 500,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

