Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Expands By 137.9%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the January 31st total of 105,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.78 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

