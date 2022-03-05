Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Expands By 80.2%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS SMSEY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.