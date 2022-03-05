Short Interest in Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Declines By 50.0%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGCFF remained flat at $$5.10 during trading hours on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

