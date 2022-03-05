Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Grows By 62.4%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

PML opened at $12.99 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

