Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Decreases By 34.6%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,300 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 1,130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,892,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PQEFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 2,021,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.05. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

