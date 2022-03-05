Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Decreases By 34.6%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,300 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 1,130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,892,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PQEFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 2,021,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.05. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
