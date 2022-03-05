Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Expands By 57.6%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 56,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,168. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

