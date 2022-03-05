Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Expands By 57.6%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 56,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,168. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
