Short Interest in Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Drops By 50.6%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OPWEF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26. Opawica Explorations has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.54.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opawica Explorations (OPWEF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.