Short Interest in Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Drops By 50.6%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OPWEF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26. Opawica Explorations has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

