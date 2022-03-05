Short Interest in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Declines By 56.2%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the January 31st total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Concept Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Concept Energy stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 3,797,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,046. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

