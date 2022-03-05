Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Expands By 58.3%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 16.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTZ stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

