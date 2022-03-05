Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Decreases By 40.0%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 50,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myomo by 235.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYO shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

MYO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,875. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.14. Myomo has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

