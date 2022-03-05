Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Drops By 66.7%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MALRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

MALRY traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

